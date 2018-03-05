Oil field tank gets stuck under highway overpass - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Oil field tank gets stuck under highway overpass

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: Belton Police Department) (Source: Belton Police Department)
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

An oil field tank traveling from Belton to Pecos was stuck under an overpass on Interstate 14 on Monday morning. 

Belton police blocked the westbound lanes as Belco Manufacturing worked to get the large tank out from the Boxer Road bridge. 

Around 10 a.m., one lane was reopened on the roadway. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Correction: Tax Overhaul-States-Protecting the Wealthy story

    Correction: Tax Overhaul-States-Protecting the Wealthy story

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:30 AM EST2018-03-04 16:30:09 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 12:31 PM EST2018-03-05 17:31:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...

    Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

    More >>

    Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

    More >>

  • Trump links tariff relief for Canada, Mexico to NAFTA talks

    Trump links tariff relief for Canada, Mexico to NAFTA talks

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:10 AM EST2018-03-05 06:10:27 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 12:31 PM EST2018-03-05 17:31:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    More >>

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    More >>

  • Seoul envoys to meet N. Korea's Kim during Pyongyang trip

    Seoul envoys to meet N. Korea's Kim during Pyongyang trip

    Sunday, March 4 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-03-05 03:40:32 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-03-05 17:26:53 GMT
    (Hong Hyo-shick/Newsis via AP). In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. President Moon Jae-in will send a delegation led by Chung to North Korea on Mon...(Hong Hyo-shick/Newsis via AP). In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. President Moon Jae-in will send a delegation led by Chung to North Korea on Mon...

    If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.

    More >>

    If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly