Five women dead after two-vehicle crash, including three teens

The crash happened just south of Clifton on Highway 6. (Source: KXXV)

Five women died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Clifton on Monday morning.

The Department of Public Safety officials said it happened at 7:27 a.m., 2.1 miles from Clifton.

According to troopers, a Nissan passenger van and a Ford pickup were traveling southbound on Highway 6. The driver of the van attempted to make a U-turn, driving into the path of the truck, DPS said.

Two women and three teenagers in the van died in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was sent to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

A portion of Highway 6 will remain closed from FM 2602 to Clifton for two to three hours as law enforcement officials continue their investigation.

