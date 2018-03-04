Baylor Baseball Tops Louisiana Tech, 6-1, at Frisco Classic

Baylor baseball took down Louisiana Tech, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in the finale of the 2018 Frisco College Baseball Classic. The Bears (4-5) scored in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to defeat the hottest team of the tournament in the Bulldogs (7-5)

The game was scoreless through four innings until Louisiana Tech used a single, error and single with two outs in the fifth for a 1-0 lead. However, Baylor quickly countered in the bottom half. Josh Bissonette led off with a single and back-to-back sacrifice bunt errors off the bats of Richard Cunningham and Tucker Cascadden scored a run and put two runners in scoring position. Cole Haring capitalized on the chance with a two-run single to give the Bears a 3-1 lead.

BU added to the lead with runs in the sixth and seventh frames. Nick Loftin walked and scored on a Cunningham double and Haring drove in Cunningham with a single in the sixth. Bissonette hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the seventh after walks by Shea Langeliers and Davis Wendzel and a single by Andy Thomas.

The Bears received 3.2 scoreless innings by starter Tyler Thomas but Kyle Hill (1-0) came on in relief to earn the win, giving up an unearned run on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Bulldogs starter Logan Bailey (1-1) took the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.