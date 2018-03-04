Baylor Baseball Tops Louisiana Tech, 6-1, at Frisco Classic - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Baseball Tops Louisiana Tech, 6-1, at Frisco Classic

Baylor baseball took down Louisiana Tech, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in the finale of the 2018 Frisco College Baseball Classic. The Bears (4-5) scored in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to defeat the hottest team of the tournament in the Bulldogs (7-5)

The game was scoreless through four innings until Louisiana Tech used a single, error and single with two outs in the fifth for a 1-0 lead. However, Baylor quickly countered in the bottom half. Josh Bissonette led off with a single and back-to-back sacrifice bunt errors off the bats of Richard Cunningham and Tucker Cascadden scored a run and put two runners in scoring position. Cole Haring capitalized on the chance with a two-run single to give the Bears a 3-1 lead.

BU added to the lead with runs in the sixth and seventh frames. Nick Loftin walked and scored on a Cunningham double and Haring drove in Cunningham with a single in the sixth. Bissonette hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the seventh after walks by Shea Langeliers and Davis Wendzel and a single by Andy Thomas.

The Bears received 3.2 scoreless innings by starter Tyler Thomas but Kyle Hill (1-0) came on in relief to earn the win, giving up an unearned run on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Bulldogs starter Logan Bailey (1-1) took the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

  • SportsMore>>

  • McLennan Baseball changing schedule due to weather forecast

    McLennan Baseball changing schedule due to weather forecast

    Sunday, March 4 2018 9:20 PM EST2018-03-05 02:20:37 GMT
    Once again, weather forecasts are forcing the McLennan Highlander baseball program to alter its playing schedule. Tomorrow's nine-inning game with Blinn originally scheduled for 3 p.m. in Brenham will now be played at 2:30 p.m. at Bosque River Ballpark in Waco. The Highlanders will now travel to Brenham April 9 for a 3 p.m. game.More >>
    Once again, weather forecasts are forcing the McLennan Highlander baseball program to alter its playing schedule. Tomorrow's nine-inning game with Blinn originally scheduled for 3 p.m. in Brenham will now be played at 2:30 p.m. at Bosque River Ballpark in Waco. The Highlanders will now travel to Brenham April 9 for a 3 p.m. game.More >>

  • Baylor Baseball Tops Louisiana Tech, 6-1, at Frisco Classic

    Baylor Baseball Tops Louisiana Tech, 6-1, at Frisco Classic

    Sunday, March 4 2018 9:19 PM EST2018-03-05 02:19:17 GMT
    Baylor baseball took down Louisiana Tech, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in the finale of the 2018 Frisco College Baseball Classic. The Bears (4-5) scored in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to defeat the hottest team of the tournament in the Bulldogs (7-5) The game was scoreless through four innings until Louisiana Tech used a single, error and single with two outs in the fifth for a 1-0 lead. However, Baylor quickly countered in the bottom half. Josh Bissonette...More >>
    Baylor baseball took down Louisiana Tech, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in the finale of the 2018 Frisco College Baseball Classic. The Bears (4-5) scored in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to defeat the hottest team of the tournament in the Bulldogs (7-5) The game was scoreless through four innings until Louisiana Tech used a single, error and single with two outs in the fifth for a 1-0 lead. However, Baylor quickly countered in the bottom half. Josh Bissonette...More >>

  • Baylor Baseball Loses Series Rubber Match at No. 11 UCLA

    Baylor Baseball Loses Series Rubber Match at No. 11 UCLA

    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:25 PM EST2018-02-26 02:25:49 GMT
    Baylor baseball lost 3-0 in the series rubber match at No. 11 UCLA on Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Stadium. The Bears (3-3) were unable to solve Bruins (6-1) starter Zach Pettway. UCLA took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on two walks and an error that loaded the bases with one out for an RBI ground out. But neither starter gave up a hit until the sixth inning. Pettway was the first to lose his perfect game as Levi Gilcrease led off the sixth with a double. Unfortunately, Gilc...More >>
    Baylor baseball lost 3-0 in the series rubber match at No. 11 UCLA on Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Stadium. The Bears (3-3) were unable to solve Bruins (6-1) starter Zach Pettway. UCLA took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on two walks and an error that loaded the bases with one out for an RBI ground out. But neither starter gave up a hit until the sixth inning. Pettway was the first to lose his perfect game as Levi Gilcrease led off the sixth with a double. Unfortunately, Gilc...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly