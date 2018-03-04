Lady Bears explode past TCU for Big 12 tournament final berth - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lady Bears explode past TCU for Big 12 tournament final berth

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KXXV) -

Kalani Brown, Lauren Cox, and Alexis Morris all scored in double digits as Baylor rolled past TCU 94-48 in Oklahoma City.

Brown started the game especially well. The junior tallied 13 points in the first frame, matching the entire TCU team by herself.

Morris commanded the second quarter. The freshman went off for 9 points in the frame while running an efficient Baylor attack.

Halftime saw the Lady Bears up 30 and while  senior Dekeiya Cohen sat with three fouls, Cox took command in the third racking up another double double and anchoring Baylor’s defense.

Coach Kim Mulkey was again faced with a massive lead in the fourth. She rested Cox and Brown for the final four minutes and played all three freshmen at once. 

Baylor will play for another Big 12 Tournament Championship Mar 5 at 8:00 p.m. in Oklahoma City. 

  • SportsMore>>

  • No. 7 Texas A&M Overpowers Louisiana Tech, 10-1

    No. 7 Texas A&M Overpowers Louisiana Tech, 10-1

    Sunday, March 4 2018 5:20 PM EST2018-03-04 22:20:32 GMT
    The 7th-ranked Texas A&M softball team concluded the A&M Invite with a 10-1 victory in 5 innings over Louisiana Tech Sunday at the Aggie Softball Complex. The Aggies finished the tournament with a 4-1 record and move to 18-3 on the season. After facing a one-run deficit in the first inning, the Aggies posted three-run second and third innings and a four-run fourth inning to defeat the Lady Techsters in five innings. The Aggies’ offense recorded 10 hits, highlighted by ...More >>
    The 7th-ranked Texas A&M softball team concluded the A&M Invite with a 10-1 victory in 5 innings over Louisiana Tech Sunday at the Aggie Softball Complex. The Aggies finished the tournament with a 4-1 record and move to 18-3 on the season. After facing a one-run deficit in the first inning, the Aggies posted three-run second and third innings and a four-run fourth inning to defeat the Lady Techsters in five innings. The Aggies’ offense recorded 10 hits, highlighted by ...More >>

  • Harrington Tosses One-Hitter as No. 7 Texas A&M Takes Down Texas State and Utah

    Harrington Tosses One-Hitter as No. 7 Texas A&M Takes Down Texas State and Utah

    Saturday, March 3 2018 9:42 PM EST2018-03-04 02:42:32 GMT
    The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team swept day two of the A&M invite Saturday, defeating Texas State, 6-3, before Trinity Harrington stymied Utah, 1-0, with a one-hit performance at the Aggie Softball Complex. In game two, Harrington faced just 21 batters en route to a complete game shutout where she allowed only one hit and no walks, just shy of a perfect game. The Greely, Colo., native, tossed a three-pitch sixth inning and didn’t allow a single runner until two batters ...More >>
    The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team swept day two of the A&M invite Saturday, defeating Texas State, 6-3, before Trinity Harrington stymied Utah, 1-0, with a one-hit performance at the Aggie Softball Complex. In game two, Harrington faced just 21 batters en route to a complete game shutout where she allowed only one hit and no walks, just shy of a perfect game. The Greely, Colo., native, tossed a three-pitch sixth inning and didn’t allow a single runner until two batters ...More >>

  • A&M softball hosting Sam Houston State for doubleheader

    A&M softball hosting Sam Houston State for doubleheader

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:51 PM EST2018-02-28 04:51:37 GMT

    The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team returns to the Aggie Softball Complex for a doubleheader Wednesday against Sam Houston State beginning at 4 p.m. The games can be seen on SEC Network + with Matt Simon (play-by-play) and Chelsea Reber (color) on the call.

    More >>

    The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team returns to the Aggie Softball Complex for a doubleheader Wednesday against Sam Houston State beginning at 4 p.m. The games can be seen on SEC Network + with Matt Simon (play-by-play) and Chelsea Reber (color) on the call.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly