Lady Bears explode past TCU for Big 12 tournament final berth

The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team returns to the Aggie Softball Complex for a doubleheader Wednesday against Sam Houston State beginning at 4 p.m. The games can be seen on SEC Network + with Matt Simon (play-by-play) and Chelsea Reber (color) on the call.More >>
The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team returns to the Aggie Softball Complex for a doubleheader Wednesday against Sam Houston State beginning at 4 p.m. The games can be seen on SEC Network + with Matt Simon (play-by-play) and Chelsea Reber (color) on the call.More >>