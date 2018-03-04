Lady Bears explode past TCU for Big 12 tournament final berth

Kalani Brown, Lauren Cox, and Alexis Morris all scored in double digits as Baylor rolled past TCU 94-48 in Oklahoma City.

Brown started the game especially well. The junior tallied 13 points in the first frame, matching the entire TCU team by herself.

Morris commanded the second quarter. The freshman went off for 9 points in the frame while running an efficient Baylor attack.

Halftime saw the Lady Bears up 30 and while senior Dekeiya Cohen sat with three fouls, Cox took command in the third racking up another double double and anchoring Baylor’s defense.

Coach Kim Mulkey was again faced with a massive lead in the fourth. She rested Cox and Brown for the final four minutes and played all three freshmen at once.

Baylor will play for another Big 12 Tournament Championship Mar 5 at 8:00 p.m. in Oklahoma City.