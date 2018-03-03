Harrington Tosses One-Hitter as No. 7 Texas A&M Takes Down Texas State and Utah

The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team swept day two of the A&M invite Saturday, defeating Texas State, 6-3, before Trinity Harrington stymied Utah, 1-0, with a one-hit performance at the Aggie Softball Complex.

In game two, Harrington faced just 21 batters en route to a complete game shutout where she allowed only one hit and no walks, just shy of a perfect game. The Greely, Colo., native, tossed a three-pitch sixth inning and didn’t allow a single runner until two batters into the seventh inning to record the second one-hitter of her senior campaign.

Utah’s pitcher, Miranda Viramontes, kept the Aggies at bay for most of the game but one-run proved to be all Texas A&M needed to take down the Utes. That run came when Kaitlyn Alderink delivered a double to center field in a 10-pitch at bat and came around to score on an Ashley Walters single through the left side.

Earlier in the day against Texas State, the Aggies struck first in the second inning as Ashley Walters singled up the middle and came around to score on a Riley Sartain double and Payton McBride RBI groundout.

Texas State tied the game at one with a walk, sac bunt and single in the third inning but the Aggies responded by putting up four runs in the bottom half of the inning, giving them a 5-1 advantage.

Keeli Milligan and Tori Vidales reached base on an infield single and fielder’s choice, respectively. Ashley Walters cleared the bases with a 3-run bomb over the left field wall, her second of the season. On the very next pitch, Sartain followed suit with a solo shot of her own to left.

In the fifth inning, Milligan singled to left field and was plated by a RBI single from Vidales. The senior’s RBI marks the 184th of her career, moving her into second place in the record books, passing Megan Gibson (2005-08).

Texas State fought back in the sixth inning and cut the Aggies’ lead to three with a two-run home run by Haleigh Davis.

Maddie MacGrandle got the start for the Aggies as she allowed two hits, one run and walked four in 2.2 innings. Samantha Show earned the win to move to 5-2 this season. The junior recorded one strikeout and only allowed two walks, four hits and two runs in 4.1 innings of work.