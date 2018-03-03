Baylor drops regular season finale to Kansas State - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor drops regular season finale to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) - Dean Wade scored 25 points and Barry Brown scored 18 and Kansas State beat Baylor 77-67 Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday.

After a back-and-forth first half, Kansas State (21-10, 10-8 Big 12) used a 13-2 run over the final 5:42 of the first half for 35-25 halftime lead. The run was capped by Wade's fade-away basket that danced around the rim and went in as the buzzer sounded. Wade finished on 9-of-14 shooting, was 6 of 7 from the foul line and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Wildcats maintained control in the second half and extended their lead to 16 midway through the second half. Baylor (18-13, 8-10) went on a 13-2 run as Nuni Omot buried three 3-pointers and threw down a dunk and Baylor drew within 62-57 with 6:27 left but the Bears couldn't get closer.

Omot finished with 30 points on 8-of-11 shooting - including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc - and made 8 of 9 foul shots.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears finished below .500 in conference for the first time in seven seasons.

Kansas State: The Wildcats' 21 wins equals matching their win total from last year.

UP NEXT

Both teams start play in the Big 12 Conference Tournament in Kansas City, Mo., next week.

