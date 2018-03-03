Lady Bears roar past KSU in Big 12 Tournament - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lady Bears roar past KSU in Big 12 Tournament

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KXXV) -

Lady Bears roar past KSU in Big 12 Tournament

 

Freshman Alexis Morris started in place of the injured Kristy Wallace, but that was no problem as Baylor defeated Kansas State 83-54 in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.

 

The Wildcats went to a zone defense early, but penetration by Morris and crisp passing from forwards Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox brought a 20 plus point lead early.

 

Coach Kim Mulkey sat the pair for much of the second, but freshman Didi Richards and senior Dekeiya Cohen tacked on to Baylor’s more than 40 points in the paint while holding the Wildcats to less than half that in the same area.

 

The second half there was not much different. Kansas State was scoreless for the first six minutes of competition. 

 

Baylor led 70-33 after three quarters which allowed Mulkey to rest Cox and Brown. 

 

That put freshmen Morris, Richards, and Moon Ursin on the floor at the same time. The trio was sometimes exposed inside, but were able to stave off a KSU run.

 

Natalie Chou checked in with two minutes to play. Chou is still wearing a soft cast from a wrist surgery earlier in the year. Doctors cleared her to play before the regular season finale against WVU. 

 

That’s not the only surprising sub, managers Darryln McDonough and Michelle Kahue even suited up and played the last minute for the Lady Bears.

 

Baylor will play TCU in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals Sunday, Mar 4 at 2:00p.m.. 

  • SportsMore>>

  • Mushers, fans gather for world's most famous sled dog race

    Mushers, fans gather for world's most famous sled dog race

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:31 AM EST2018-03-03 06:31:16 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 6:40 PM EST2018-03-03 23:40:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, two dogs peek out from look out holes on the truck of musher Justin Savidis of Willow, Alaska, before the ceremonial run of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska....(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, two dogs peek out from look out holes on the truck of musher Justin Savidis of Willow, Alaska, before the ceremonial run of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska....

    Excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

    More >>

    Excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

    More >>

  • Desperate Texas gets big 87-79 win over No. 20 West Virginia

    Desperate Texas gets big 87-79 win over No. 20 West Virginia

    Saturday, March 3 2018 5:16 PM EST2018-03-03 22:16:14 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    Matt Coleman and Kerwin Roach II each scored 22 points and Texas used an 11-0 run early in overtime to pull away from No. 20 West Virginia for an 87-79 win Saturday that was critical for the Longhorns' NCAA Tournament hopes.

    More >>

    Matt Coleman and Kerwin Roach II each scored 22 points and Texas used an 11-0 run early in overtime to pull away from No. 20 West Virginia for an 87-79 win Saturday that was critical for the Longhorns' NCAA Tournament hopes.

    More >>

  • Texas A&M tops Alabama 68-66

    Texas A&M tops Alabama 68-66

    Saturday, March 3 2018 5:10 PM EST2018-03-03 22:10:35 GMT
    SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1
    SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1
    COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday. The Aggies (20-11, 9-9 Southeastern Conference) closed out the regular season with a three-game winning streak, while the Crimson Tide (17-14, 8-10) ended by losing five straight. The Aggies led 54-53 with 3:47 remaining when A&M forward D.J. Hogg sank a 3-pointer from the far left corner. Following an Alabama turn...More >>
    COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday. The Aggies (20-11, 9-9 Southeastern Conference) closed out the regular season with a three-game winning streak, while the Crimson Tide (17-14, 8-10) ended by losing five straight. The Aggies led 54-53 with 3:47 remaining when A&M forward D.J. Hogg sank a 3-pointer from the far left corner. Following an Alabama turn...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly