Texas dominates for having the best cities to raise a family

The Lone Star State dominated for having the best cities to raise a family.

A survey by Smart Asset looked at data on eight metrics to find the best cities to raise a family in 2018.

Texas had 10 cities ranked in the top 25.

They considered housing cost as a percent of income, childcare costs, percent of residents under the age of 19, school quality, graduation rate, poverty rate, unemployment rate and crime rate.

The survey contends that Texas combines good schools with low cost of living to make great cities for raising families.

To see the complete survey click here.

