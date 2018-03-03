Texas dominates for having the best cities to raise a family - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas dominates for having the best cities to raise a family

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Smart Asset) (Source: Smart Asset)
TEXAS (KXXV) -

The Lone Star State dominated for having the best cities to raise a family. 

A survey by Smart Asset looked at data on eight metrics to find the best cities to raise a family in 2018.

Texas had 10 cities ranked in the top 25.

They considered housing cost as a percent of income, childcare costs, percent of residents under the age of 19, school quality, graduation rate, poverty rate, unemployment rate and crime rate.

The survey contends that Texas combines good schools with low cost of living to make great cities for raising families. 

To see the complete survey click here

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Close watch to see how Trump handles expected Gridiron jabs

    Close watch to see how Trump handles expected Gridiron jabs

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-03-03 05:29:24 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 4:41 PM EST2018-03-03 21:41:15 GMT
    President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.

    More >>

  • Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House

    Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:29 PM EST2018-03-03 17:29:32 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 4:41 PM EST2018-03-03 21:41:10 GMT
    The White House press secretary said the president has been briefed. (Source: Pool/CNN)The White House press secretary said the president has been briefed. (Source: Pool/CNN)

    The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.

    More >>

    The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.

    More >>

  • More flooding expected as deadly nor'easter moves out to sea

    More flooding expected as deadly nor'easter moves out to sea

    Saturday, March 3 2018 10:10 AM EST2018-03-03 15:10:33 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 4:33 PM EST2018-03-03 21:33:50 GMT
    A storm surge rushing in Scituate, MA, on Friday, March 2. (Source: StormchasingVideo.com/CNN)A storm surge rushing in Scituate, MA, on Friday, March 2. (Source: StormchasingVideo.com/CNN)

    Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and...

    More >>

    Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly