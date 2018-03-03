Texas dominates for having the best cities to raise a family

President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.More >>
President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.More >>
The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.More >>
The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.More >>
Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and...More >>
Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses.More >>
A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was hovering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.More >>
A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was hovering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.More >>
The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.More >>
The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.More >>