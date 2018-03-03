Bar crawl to take place to help bring blue iguanas to Cameron Pa - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bar crawl to take place to help bring blue iguanas to Cameron Park Zoo

(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A bar crawl will be held on Saturday evening in downtown Waco to help the Cameron Park American Association of Zoo Keepers bring blue iguanas to Cameron Park Zoo.

The crawl will take place from 6-9 p.m. It will end with a silent auction and raffle closing out at 9:30 p.m. at Barnett's Public House. 

There will be a chapter member, wearing blue beads, at each location with bar crawl cards.

You can get a signature drink of either a "Blue Iguana" or a "Lick my Lizard" at each location to fill up your card.

Then turn it into Barnett's Public House by 9:15 p.m. to enter to win a behind the scenes tour at the zoo. 

Participating bars are Barnett's Public House, Coach's xXx Smoke, Cricket's Grill & Drafthouse, Trojan Cork & Keg, Truelove Bar. 

For more information click here

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Police identify man arrested after man, woman died from hit-and-run in Temple

    Police identify man arrested after man, woman died from hit-and-run in Temple

    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:39 PM EST2018-03-03 20:39:22 GMT

    The Temple Police Department said that a man and a woman are dead after a hit-and-run at the intersection of 5th St. and Avenue on Friday night.

    More >>

    The Temple Police Department said that a man and a woman are dead after a hit-and-run at the intersection of 5th St. and Avenue on Friday night.

    More >>

  • Close watch to see how Trump handles expected Gridiron jabs

    Close watch to see how Trump handles expected Gridiron jabs

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:29 AM EST2018-03-03 05:29:24 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:31 PM EST2018-03-03 20:31:43 GMT
    President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opioid Summit at the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Trump will attend the annual Gridiron dinner Saturday night. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.

    More >>

  • Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House

    Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House

    Saturday, March 3 2018 12:29 PM EST2018-03-03 17:29:32 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:31 PM EST2018-03-03 20:31:39 GMT
    The White House press secretary said the president has been briefed. (Source: Pool/CNN)The White House press secretary said the president has been briefed. (Source: Pool/CNN)

    The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.

    More >>

    The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly