Bar crawl to take place to help bring blue iguanas to Cameron Park Zoo

The Temple Police Department said that a man and a woman are dead after a hit-and-run at the intersection of 5th St. and Avenue on Friday night.More >>
President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.More >>
The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.More >>
A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was hovering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.More >>
The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.More >>
