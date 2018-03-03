Bar crawl to take place to help bring blue iguanas to Cameron Park Zoo

A bar crawl will be held on Saturday evening in downtown Waco to help the Cameron Park American Association of Zoo Keepers bring blue iguanas to Cameron Park Zoo.

The crawl will take place from 6-9 p.m. It will end with a silent auction and raffle closing out at 9:30 p.m. at Barnett's Public House.

There will be a chapter member, wearing blue beads, at each location with bar crawl cards.

You can get a signature drink of either a "Blue Iguana" or a "Lick my Lizard" at each location to fill up your card.

Then turn it into Barnett's Public House by 9:15 p.m. to enter to win a behind the scenes tour at the zoo.

Participating bars are Barnett's Public House, Coach's xXx Smoke, Cricket's Grill & Drafthouse, Trojan Cork & Keg, Truelove Bar.

