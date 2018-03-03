Police identify man arrested after man, woman died from hit-and- - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police identify man arrested after man, woman died from hit-and-run in Temple

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Bell County Jail) (Source: Bell County Jail)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Temple Police Department said that a man and a woman are dead after a hit-and-run at the intersection of S. 1st and W. Ave. O on Friday night.

Officers said the driver identified as 60-year-old Darrell Gene Holloway turned himself into authorities about 20 minutes after the incident.

They added that they believe Holloway was intoxicated.

Police said the deceased will be identified after next of kin is notified.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

