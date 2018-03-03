Man, woman dead after hit-and-run in Temple

Baby product company Graco is recalling one of its high chairs after five children sitting in it tipped over.More >>
The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.More >>
The Temple Police Department said that a man and a woman are dead after hit-and-run at the intersection on 5th St. and Avenue O Friday night.More >>
Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.More >>
Police have arrested James Eric Davis Jr., the suspect in Friday's deadly shooting at Central Michigan University.More >>
