Man, woman dead after hit-and-run in Temple

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Temple Police Department said that a man and a woman are dead after a hit-and-run at the intersection of 5th St. and Avenue O Friday night.

Officers said the driver turned himself into authorities about 20 minutes after the incident.

They added that they believe he was intoxicated.

Police said the deceased will be identified after next of kin is notified.

