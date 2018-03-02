Baylor Baseball Loses 8-2 to California at Frisco Classic

Baylor baseball lost an 8-2 game to California on Friday afternoon to begin the 2018 Frisco College Baseball Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark. The Bears (3-4) were doomed by the Golden Bears (6-2) big second inning and were unable to answer in a big enough way.

BU starter Cody Bradford ran into the first trouble of his season in the second inning as California rallied for five runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter.

The Bears answered with a run in the fourth on a Shea Langeliers single, Andy Thomas HBP and Cole Haring RBI single, but left runners on second and third.

California countered with a run on two singles, a walk and double play in the fifth. Once again, Baylor bounced back with a run on walks by Tucker Cascadden and Davion Downey and a two-out RBI single from Langeliers.

However, California thwarted any hope of a comeback with a run apiece in the sixth and seventh innings.

California starter Jared Horn (3-0) earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts in five innings. Aaron Shortridge picked up the save with four shutout relief innings. Bradford (1-1) took the loss, giving up six runs on eight hits and four walks with no strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

NOTES

*Baylor is 2-2 in regular season tournament play under third-year head coach Steve Rodriguez. BU went 2-1 at the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston with wins over No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 11 Texas A&M and a loss to No. 3 LSU.

*Andy Thomas has a career-high seven-game hitting streak to begin the season.

*Shea Langeliers posted his team-high-tying third multi-hit game (2).

*Cole Haring registered his second multi-hit game (2).

*Nick Loftin made his first career start, playing in left field.

*Ryan Leckich tied a career-high with two innings pitched while posting a career-high four strikeouts.

*Collin Garrett first time pitching since March 8, 2016 vs. Texas State.

STAT OF THE GAME

14.1 – The amount scoreless innings posted by Cody Bradford to begin the season before the streak ended in the second inning.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“We did not play great baseball today and it needs to get better for the rest of the weekend. The California hitters did a good job of making [Cody Bradford] work, capitalizing on mistakes and doing what they’re supposed to do in offensive counts. We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities.” Baylor Head Coach Steve Rodriguez

WHAT’S NEXT

The Bears continue the 2018 Frisco College Baseball Classic as they face No. 9 Texas A&M Saturday at 6 p.m. CT and Louisiana Tech Sunday at 3 p.m. at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.