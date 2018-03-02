Harker Heights police chief retires after more than 22 years of service

The Harker Heights Police Department said that Chief Michael Gentry will be retiring after more than 22 years of service to the City of Harker Heights.

Gentry will be retiring on April 27, and a retirement ceremony will be held at St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish Center in Harker Heights at 2 p.m.

Attendees are asked to RSVP by April 16.

