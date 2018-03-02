Top-Seeded Baylor WBB Prepares for Big 12 Run - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Top-Seeded Baylor WBB Prepares for Big 12 Run

MARCH MADNESS BEGINS

Top-seeded and third-ranked Baylor (28-1, 18-0) kicks off March Madness at the 2018 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Saturday, March 3 at 1:30 p.m. (CT). The Lady Bears will meet the winner of No. 8 Kansas State and No. 9 Kansas in the quarterfinal contest.

FOLLOW ALONG

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on FSN with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Brenda VanLengen (analyst) calling the action. Fans can also tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (analyst) on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and 92.9FM in Waco.

