Top-Seeded Baylor WBB Prepares for Big 12 Run

Baylor women’s basketball junior Kalani Brown is one of 10 semifinalists for the Citizen Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday morning.More >>
Baylor women’s basketball junior Kalani Brown is one of 10 semifinalists for the Citizen Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday morning.More >>
The bracket has been determined for the 2018 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, to be played at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena from March 2-5.More >>
The bracket has been determined for the 2018 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, to be played at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena from March 2-5.More >>