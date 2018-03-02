No. 7 Baylor Equestrian Downs No. 10 South Carolina in DSU Tourney

No. 7 Baylor equestrian (5-4) closed out a 7-5 win over No. 10 South Carolina (2-8), with the fences portion canceled due to snowy conditions in Delaware on Friday afternoon at the Dovington Training Center.

Reining and flat got the meet started, with BU taking reining, 3-1, but falling on the flat, 1-3, to keep the meet in a 4-4 draw at the break.

In reining, Carly Salter, Georgia, Smith, and Charlotte Green all collected their points, while Grace Thiel was the lone flat rider to notch a win for BU.

Down to horsemanship and fences, the Lady Bears went 3-1 in horsemanship with the fences portion canceled due to winter weather conditions that cut the meet short.

Abbi Demel, Elizabeth Forney, and Kaylee Mellott all picked up points, with Demel’s 71 standing as the high Western score of the meet and earning MOP honors.