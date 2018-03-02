Rainy and freezing weather impacting roads in Central Texas

The 1st Brigade Combat Team, or the Ironhorse Brigade, held a family Spur Ride Friday as a way for the Ironhorse Brigade families to see first-hand what their loved one will be doing when they deploy to Europe this summer.More >>
The 1st Brigade Combat Team, or the Ironhorse Brigade, held a family Spur Ride Friday as a way for the Ironhorse Brigade families to see first-hand what their loved one will be doing when they deploy to Europe this summer.More >>
Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.More >>
Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
The Harker Heights Police Department said that Chief Michael Gentry will be retiring after more than 22 years of service to the City of Harker Heights.More >>
The Harker Heights Police Department said that Chief Michael Gentry will be retiring after more than 22 years of service to the City of Harker Heights.More >>
In the past week, the Texas Department of Transportation shut down the interstate for emergency repairs because of dangerous road conditions.More >>
In the past week, the Texas Department of Transportation shut down the interstate for emergency repairs because of dangerous road conditions.More >>