Rainy and freezing weather impacting roads in Central Texas

In the past week, the Texas Department of Transportation shut down the interstate for emergency repairs because of dangerous road conditions.

Last week, pavement broke down on I-35 South because of rainy and freezing conditions.

On Wednesday, northbound lanes of I-35 closed for hours because a hole formed on the bridge near University Parks Drive in Waco.

TxDOT Spokeswoman Jodi Wheatley said the rainy and freezing conditions have impacted the roads.

“The weather has not been kind to any of the roads in the district where we’ve had that rain, freeze, and thaw process," Wheatley said.

The roads were both incidents happened are expected to be rebuilt in the future. The portion of Bruceville-Eddy affected last week, is expected to be reconstructed by next winter.

In addition, the reconstruction of the portion of the interstate that was impacted in Waco is expected to start next spring.

“We’ll end up with a bigger, better and safer structure all through town once it's done," Wheatley said.

According to Wheatley, the weather has also impacted construction but it's unknown if it will delay any of them yet.

