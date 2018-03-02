87-year-old man suffers minor injuries after being hit by train - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

87-year-old man suffers minor injuries after being hit by train

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Temple Police Department said an 87-year-old man is safe after being hit by a train in Temple on Friday morning. 

Officers responded to the railroad tracks on S. 25th and W. Ave F around 1:50 a.m. where it was reported a person had been hit by a train. 

When officers arrived they found the man on the side of the track near a stopped train. 

The trainmaster advised that it appeared the man was picking something up off the track when the conductor, saw him and applied the emergency stop.

The train was traveling about 20 mph. 

The man appeared to have minor injuries to his head and face. 

He was taken to Scott and White for medical treatment. 

