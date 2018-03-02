Expert shares from the Texas Collection at Baylor University Libraries

For the Mar. 2. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with John Wilson from the Texas Collection at Baylor. John is the director of the Texas Collection, and serves as interim dean of libraries.
During the interview, John talked about Texas Independence Day and showed some artifacts from the library's collection. The Texas Collection in the oldest special collection at the university's library.
For more information visit https://www.baylor.edu/lib/texas/
