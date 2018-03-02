Expert shares from the Texas Collection at Baylor University Lib - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Expert shares from the Texas Collection at Baylor University Libraries

By Haley Seale, Producer
Connect
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Mar. 2. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with John Wilson from the Texas Collection at Baylor. John is the director of the Texas Collection, and serves as interim dean of libraries.  

During the interview, John talked about Texas Independence Day and showed some artifacts from the library's collection. The Texas Collection in the oldest special collection at the university's library.

For more information visit https://www.baylor.edu/lib/texas/

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Man charged with murder after shooting that led to police chase

    Man charged with murder after shooting that led to police chase

    Friday, March 2 2018 3:57 PM EST2018-03-02 20:57:21 GMT

    The Killeen Police Department said the Bell County District Attorney's Office is charging a 31-year-old man with murder after a man died in a shooting in Killeen Wednesday. 

    More >>

    The Killeen Police Department said the Bell County District Attorney's Office is charging a 31-year-old man with murder after a man died in a shooting in Killeen Wednesday. 

    More >>

  • AP source: Ex-FBI No. 2 to be criticized in watchdog report

    AP source: Ex-FBI No. 2 to be criticized in watchdog report

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:28 PM EST2018-03-02 01:28:39 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 3:53 PM EST2018-03-02 20:53:17 GMT
    Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

    The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

    More >>

    The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

    More >>

  • China weighs whether to retaliate over Trump's tariff hikes

    China weighs whether to retaliate over Trump's tariff hikes

    Friday, March 2 2018 1:58 AM EST2018-03-02 06:58:46 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 3:52 PM EST2018-03-02 20:52:58 GMT
    (Chinatopix Via AP, File). In this Aug. 1, 2016 photo, laborers work in the steel market in Yichang in central China's Hubei province. China has expressed “grave concern” about a U.S. trade policy report that pledges to pressure Beijing but had no imme...(Chinatopix Via AP, File). In this Aug. 1, 2016 photo, laborers work in the steel market in Yichang in central China's Hubei province. China has expressed “grave concern” about a U.S. trade policy report that pledges to pressure Beijing but had no imme...

    Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.

    More >>

    Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly