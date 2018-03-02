Mark your calendars for the Independence Day Celebration at the - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Mark your calendars for the Independence Day Celebration at the Bell County Museum

By Haley Seale, Producer
Connect
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Mar. 2. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with Coleman Hampton from the Bell County Museum. Coleman is the executive director of the museum.

During the interview, Coleman talked about three exhibits at the museum that focus on Texas history. This is in honor of Texas Independence day. He also talked about the Texas Independence Day Celebration event happening this Saturday, Mar. 3. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bell County Museum, and is free to the public.

For more information visit www.bellcountymuseum.org

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • AP source: Ex-FBI No. 2 to be criticized in watchdog report

    AP source: Ex-FBI No. 2 to be criticized in watchdog report

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:28 PM EST2018-03-02 01:28:39 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 3:53 PM EST2018-03-02 20:53:17 GMT
    Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

    The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

    More >>

    The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

    More >>

  • China weighs whether to retaliate over Trump's tariff hikes

    China weighs whether to retaliate over Trump's tariff hikes

    Friday, March 2 2018 1:58 AM EST2018-03-02 06:58:46 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 3:52 PM EST2018-03-02 20:52:58 GMT
    (Chinatopix Via AP, File). In this Aug. 1, 2016 photo, laborers work in the steel market in Yichang in central China's Hubei province. China has expressed “grave concern” about a U.S. trade policy report that pledges to pressure Beijing but had no imme...(Chinatopix Via AP, File). In this Aug. 1, 2016 photo, laborers work in the steel market in Yichang in central China's Hubei province. China has expressed “grave concern” about a U.S. trade policy report that pledges to pressure Beijing but had no imme...

    Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.

    More >>

    Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    2 killed in Central Michigan shooting; suspect had been hospitalized

    2 killed in Central Michigan shooting; suspect had been hospitalized

    Friday, March 2 2018 9:53 AM EST2018-03-02 14:53:58 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 3:22 PM EST2018-03-02 20:22:34 GMT

    The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.

    More >>

    The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly