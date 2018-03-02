Mark your calendars for the Independence Day Celebration at the Bell County Museum

For the Mar. 2. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with Coleman Hampton from the Bell County Museum. Coleman is the executive director of the museum.
During the interview, Coleman talked about three exhibits at the museum that focus on Texas history. This is in honor of Texas Independence day. He also talked about the Texas Independence Day Celebration event happening this Saturday, Mar. 3. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bell County Museum, and is free to the public.
For more information visit www.bellcountymuseum.org
