28-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting child while she was sleeping

A 28-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault of a child by Bellmead police and U.S. Marshals on Feb.22.

The criminal complaint said the 11-year-old victim told police the sexual assault happened in December.

She told police that Rickey Lloyd Jr. touched her inappropriately while she was sleeping, and she got scared and ran into the bathroom. She would not come out until she was allowed to go to her grandmother's house.

Lloyd is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

