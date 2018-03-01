Several people displaced after fire at apartment complex in Waco

Several people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Waco Thursday night.

Fire crews were called out to the Terrace Gardens Apartments located on Barron Ave. and 4th St. around 8:38 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was under control around 8:55 p.m.

About 10 people were displaced.

There was minor damage to the first floor.

The investigation is ongoing on what caused the fire.

