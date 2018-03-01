Several people displaced after fire at apartment complex in Waco - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Several people displaced after fire at apartment complex in Waco

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Several people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Waco Thursday night. 

Fire crews were called out to the Terrace Gardens Apartments located on Barron Ave. and 4th St. around 8:38 p.m. 

No injuries were reported. 

The fire was under control around 8:55 p.m.

About 10 people were displaced. 

There was minor damage to the first floor. 

The investigation is ongoing on what caused the fire.

