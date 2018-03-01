Family, friends release balloons to remember woman killed - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Family, friends release balloons to remember woman killed

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
HILLSBORO, TX (KXXV) -

Family and friends of Deonshira "Deon" Slider are releasing balloons Thursday night in her honor. 

Slider was shot and killed outside the Crestridge Apartments in Hillsboro on the morning of Feb. 23. 

DPS is offering a $2,000 reward for any information about the deadly shooting.

No one has been arrested. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly