Road rage incident in Killeen caught on camera

Killeen Police say they're not looking into the incident since no report has been filed. (Source: KXXV)

An argument on the road led to a brawl in a gas station parking lot off of Willow Springs in Killeen on Feb. 27.

Private First Class Jonathan Swallow, a Fort Hood soldier, witnessed the fight with his friend. His friend, Martin Romero, recorded the fight as evidence for police.

"As you see in the video, they were fighting for no reason," Swallow said. "The guy in the car was going to walk away until the dude in the truck started using racial terms, then it got out of hand."

Throughout the video, two men can be heard cursing at one another. Swallow said the man driving the truck starting yelling racial slurs at the man who was driving the car. That's when the man driving the car began to punch and kick the driver of the truck.

"The dude in the car didn't want to, but the guy in the truck kept egging him on," Swallow said.

Swallow said he jumped in to break things up after the man in the truck continued to harass the man in the car as well as his passengers.

"I was like, I'm in the military, you're kind of embarrassing us. Just get in your car and drive away. Everything's settled," Swallow said.

Swallow said he witnessed the truck cut off the car and that's what led the two men to start arguing. He said the pair got out of their cars twice to yell at each other. Once on the side of the road, before getting back into their cars and moving the fight to the gas station parking lot.

Swallow's wife, Ashley Blake, posted the video on Facebook. It now has more than 3,000 views.

"You get mad at somebody on the road because you had a bad day," Blake said. "You take it out on other people on the road, but you don't know if they have kids in the car. You don't know if they're elderly people driving. You don't know their circumstances in their vehicle, so when you get road rage, it can turn out the way it did."

Swallow hopes this video is enough to show others what can happen when you lose your cool.

"Better behavior, it could've been avoided but this is what it led to," Swallow said.

Killeen Police say they're not looking into the incident since no report has been filed.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.