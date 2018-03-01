Purple Heart recipient receives mortgage-free home

On June 13, 2007, Sgt. Michael Williams' life changed forever when he was stationed in Iraq. (Source: KXXV)

A Fort Hood veteran got the surprise of a lifetime Thursday. He now has a new place to call home - 100 percent mortgage-free.

On June 13, 2007, Sgt. Michael Williams' life changed forever while he was deployed to Iraq.

"The next thing I know, we get hit. It was an EFP. It went through our up-armored Cayman, and almost out the other side," Sgt. (Ret.) Michael Williams said.

Two of Sgt. Michael Williams' friends died that day, and he was left with a traumatic brain injury and nerve damage to his leg.

"I had some shrap-metal come in across the face and on the side... thank God I had gear on," Williams added.

Because of his sacrifice that day, he received a Purple Heart in 2011 and retired from the Army out of Fort Hood in 2013.

"We lost our home in 2015... and I mean, that was rough," Williams said.

That was when he discovered the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

"We partner with Wells Fargo to give away 100 percent mortgage-free homes to wounded warriors, to combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star spouses," Allison Peterson with the Military Warriors Support Foundation said.

Thursday, the bank and national non-profit honored Williams for his incredible sacrifice.

"I don't care how many times I've been able to hand over the keys to a combat-wounded veteran and their family, I always get teary-eyed, I always get emotional because it's something to be able to give back to the community and to someone who's sacrificed so much for us," Peterson added.

So now, even though he still occasionally deals with nightmares, Thursday was a dream come true.

"It's like winning the lotto. It's like the best thing that anybody can do for anybody," Williams said.

Williams' two kids were just as excited, picking out their rooms and deciding how to decorate their new home.

"I'm glad that I can finally feel more at home with them, you know, spend time with them," Williams added. "It can't get any better than that."

The Williams family will take part in the Military Warriors Support Foundation's three-year program to learn about debt reduction and savings.

Upon completion, they'll receive the deed to their newly-renovated, mortgage-free home.

