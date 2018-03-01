Central Texas sheriffs voice concerns about proposed high-speed rail

On Thursday, eight Texas sheriffs voiced concerns about the proposed high-speed rail.

Texas Central would build a bullet train that would take passengers from Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes.

The proposed route would have a terminal in Grimes County.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell who spoke on behalf of the group at the Grimes County Courthouse in Anderson said law enforcement have concerns the proposed project would increase response time for first responders.

Texans Central says the project would not cross a road or close a public road. Therefore, it would have a minimal impact on emergency response.

