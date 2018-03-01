11th grader arrested for making terroristic threats against other students

The Killeen Independent School District spokesperson said a Harker Heights High school 11th grader was arrested by Killeen ISD police Thursday for making a terroristic threat against other students at the school during class.

The student was arrested and transported to the Bell County Juvenile Center after a Killeen ISD investigation showed the student threatened gun violence against other students.

School and KISD Police officials took statements from several students and a teacher during the course of the investigation, and when the investigation was completed the student was arrested at school and removed from the campus.

“Threats of violence against our students, our teachers, our staff and our facilities will be met with the strongest possible response. We will not allow the safety of our schools to be threatened, and we will aggressively pursue criminal charges against anyone who makes these threats," Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said.

Harker Heights High School principal send a telephone call to parents this afternoon to inform them of the arrest.

