Affidavit: Juvenile charged after punching correctional officer in face

A juvenile was charged with assault on a public servant after officials said he punched a correctional officer in the face.

An arrest affidavit said that Gustavo Jimenez, 17, was in the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility. On Feb. 25, Jimenez had made a phone call and was being escorted back to his cell when he punched Juvenile Correctional Officer Charles Atkins.

Atkins was taken to the Providence Hospital Emergency Room where he was diagnosed with a concussion and neck strain.

The affidavit said that when asked why he hit the correctional officer, he said that the officer had winked at him and was "acting gay towards him."

Jimenez was charged with assault on a public servant.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.