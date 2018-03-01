Affidavit: Correctional officer arrested after hitting juvenile, breaking his arm

A juvenile correctional officer was arrested and charged with official oppression after officials said he hit a juvenile.

An arrest affidavit said that the suspect, Cedell Wright, was arrested after hitting a juvenile and causing a broken arm.

The incident happened on Feb. 22 at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility. The affidavit said that a juvenile approached Wright and hit him. The juvenile ran from Wright and was stopped by another officer in the building. Wright caught up with the juvenile and hit the juvenile several times.

Officials said that the juvenile had told Wright before that he would hit him if saw him.

The affidavit said that as he was hitting the juvenile, Wright said "Don't you ever hit me."

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.