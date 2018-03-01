Juvenile arrested, expelled for making terrorist threats toward prep school

Juvenile arrested, expelled for making terrorist threats toward - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Vanguard College Preparatory School (Source: Google Maps) Vanguard College Preparatory School (Source: Google Maps)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police said a juvenile male was arrested on Thursday morning for making terroristic threats toward Vanguard College Preparatory School. 

School staff notified police of a threat being made by the student on several consecutive days about a gun and shooting up the school. 

The student was removed from class and expelled. 

Detectives were informed of the threats on Wednesday and immediately began an investigation. The student has been charged with class B misdemeanor of terroristic threat. 

