Juvenile arrested, expelled for making terrorist threats toward prep school

Waco police said a juvenile male was arrested on Thursday morning for making terroristic threats toward Vanguard College Preparatory School.

School staff notified police of a threat being made by the student on several consecutive days about a gun and shooting up the school.

The student was removed from class and expelled.

Detectives were informed of the threats on Wednesday and immediately began an investigation. The student has been charged with class B misdemeanor of terroristic threat.

