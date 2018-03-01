Oncor working to restore power to Robinson area after two poles were damaged. (Source: City of Robinson/Facebook)

Approximately 85 customers were without power last night and this morning due to storms last night.

The City of Robinson posted Thursday morning about two poles that were broken and five spans of conductors along Greig Drive that were affected by storms.

Oncor has been working to get power back in this area.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.