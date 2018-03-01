Boil water notice issued for city of Gatesville - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Boil water notice issued for city of Gatesville

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
GATESVILLE, TX (KXXV) -

A boil water notice has been issued for the city of Gatesville due to a line break. 

Coryell County Water Supply District issued a boil water notice for customers located on Highway 84, Mound, 107 Ranch Addition, Riddle area, Osage-Crawford area and the Coryell City south and east area. 

City officials will advise when it is safe to not boil water. 

