Central Texas College rescinds decision to keep KNCT, will go off-air by 2020

The Killeen Independent School District spokesperson said a Harker Heights High school 11th grader was arrested by Killeen ISD police Thursday for making a terroristic threat against other students at the school during class.More >>
A 12-year-old girl was arrested overnight for making terroristic threats against Killeen Independent School District schools, the district saidMore >>
Midway Independent School District said there will be SWAT drills taken place today at Midway Middle School.More >>
Police have arrested a juvenile after the student made a terroristic threat against the College Station Independent School District.More >>
The Killeen Independent School District said that the rumors about threats at school today are false.More >>
