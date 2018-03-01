Central Texas College rescinds decision to keep KNCT, will go off-air by 2020

Central Texas College has voted to rescind the area's public broadcasting station.

KNCT-TV, which is partially funded by CTC, was initially going to be repacked by the college, but the college's Board of Trustees voted to rescind that decision.

In a press release, the college said that funding was the cause.

“Neither the administration nor the CTC board take this decision lightly,” said Jim Yeonopolus, CTC chancellor. “But as good stewards of our financial resources – comprised primarily of student tuition, state funding and property tax revenue – the decision to rescind has been made. KNCT-TV has a long history of innovation, and we will continue that tradition with digital media moving forward.”

Max Rudolph, KNCT-TV station manager, said, “CTC will retain its radio stations and academic department and continue local programming via internet streaming and on the CTC website. We are committed to providing students a laboratory production setting that prepares them for the jobs of the future.”

The phase-out of the station must happen before the repack deadline in 2020.

When KNCT-TV goes off the air, it will be streamed online.

