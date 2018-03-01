Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lampasas County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lampasas County

LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A strong storm is moving into Lampasas County, with hail likely. 

Quarter-size hail is likely with this storm.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lampasas County until 12:30 a.m. Thursday. 

