TxDOT makes adjustments to complete Twin Bridges repairs

Construction on the Twin Bridges over Lake Waco continues, but Texas Department of Transportation officials said the project should be completed sooner than expected.

"We've had to kind of reassess our approach to the repairs. At this point, it appears we are going to be able to complete the work on the bridge we are currently on. There will be some minor repairs that will take place on the opposing, the outbound structure and then we'll be able to open it up," Ken Roberts, TxDOT Public Information Officer for the Waco District, said.

The bridge, which was built back in the 1960s, has been undergoing repairs since Fall 2016. Roberts said the weather has created problems with the new asphalt.

"The temperature fluctuations has not allowed that material to adhere the way we want it to. As a result, we've had to apply it, take it back up and then reapply it again and even take it up again. So we're taking a different approach to that so we can ensure that the overlay that we put on that surface is going to remain," Roberts said.

Roberts said the repairs to both sides of the bridge should be done by the end of the spring.

He said the main concern TxDOT has right now is making the roads safe and eliminating some of the traffic congestion.

"The structures are sound. There are no issues with the bridges from the standpoint of being structurally sound," Roberts said. "But we want to get the repairs that we have underway completed, get traffic back on it and then we'll look at something much more extensive further down the road."

