Aggie softball sweeps Sam Houston State

The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team swept Sam Houston State, 9-1 and 3-0, Wednesday night at the Aggie Softball Complex.

The Aggies (14-2) struck first in game one, scoring three runs in the bottom half of the first. Riley Sartain hit a two-RBI double to center, scoring Kaitlyn Alderink and Tori Vidales, before Sarah Hudek drove in Sartain on a triple.

In the second, the Aggies tacked onto their lead as Vidales doubled home Kristen Cuyos and Erica Russell.

The Bearkats (3-11) cut into the lead in the fourth as Sheridan Fisher scored on a double play. Texas A&M responded with three runs in the fourth on a fielder’s choice, RBI single and sacrifice fly to give the Maroon & White an 8-1 lead.

Blake-Ann Fritsch clinched the game, scoring on a groundout to put the run rule into effect. Trinity Harrington earned the win, giving up three hits and striking out two in five innings of work.

In the nightcap, Texas A&M used timely hitting in the bottom of the first, scoring two runs with two outs. Vidales drew a walk and moved to second on an Ashley Walters single to right. After Riley Sartain walked on four pitches to load the bases, Hudek plated Vidales and Walters on base hit to right.

Cuyos added to the lead in the fourth with a RBI double to left center, scoring Hudek.

Samantha Show stymied the Bearkat offense, allowing just three hits with six strikeouts in her first shutout of the season.