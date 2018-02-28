Baylor baseball heads to Frisco College Classic - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor baseball heads to Frisco College Classic

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

After field conditions forced them to cancel a home game against Texas State, Baylor baseball will play in the 2018 Frisco College Baseball Classic this weekend at Dr. Pepper Ballpark. Games are set for Friday at 3 p.m. CT vs. California, Saturday at 6 p.m. vs. No. 9 Texas A&M and Sunday at 3 p.m. vs. Louisiana Tech.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com.

