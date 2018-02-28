Baylor A&T earns national POTW honors

Baylor acrobatics & tumbling senior base/back base Lauren Sturm was named National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Player of the Week, the organization announced Wednesday.

The honor gives Baylor back-to-back weeks with at least one weekly award from the NCATA. Sturm earned her first weekly honor of the season and third of her career. The Bears have won 13 all-time weekly awards from the NCATA, all under fourth-year head coach Felecia Mulkey. BU's five honors this season have already broken the program record set in 2017 (four).

The Frisco, Texas, native competed in 10 heats during BU’s win Saturday vs. No. 2 Oregon, and the Bears won seven of them and tied in one. In those 10 heats, Sturm helped Baylor tie or beat its season high in seven of the heats. She also competed in all six events and helped the Bears score their first 10.00 of the season (compulsory heat three).

No. 1 Baylor continues its 2018 season with a road meet at Converse on March 7.

BAYLOR ALL-TIME NCATA WEEKLY WINNERS

Shayla Moore (Player - March 17, 2015)

Kiara Nowlin (Player - April 10, 2015)

Kaelyn Cowan (Player - Feb. 26, 2016)

Kiara Nowlin (Player - April 12, 2016)

Lauren Sturm (Player - Feb. 24, 2017)

Kiara Nowlin (Player - March 14, 2017)

Lauren Sturm (Player - March 28, 2017)

Kiara Nowlin (Player - April 18, 2017)

Kaylee Adams (Specialist - Feb. 8, 2018)

Ceara Gray (Player - Feb. 21, 2018)

Kaylee Adams (Specialist - Feb. 21, 2018)

Morgan Celum (Freshman - Feb. 21, 2018)

Lauren Sturm (Player - Feb. 28, 2018)