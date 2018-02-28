Baylor A&T earns national POTW honors

The McLennan Highlanders claimed their third consecutive North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Championship tonight in Hillsboro.More >>
The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team swept Sam Houston State, 9-1 and 3-0, Wednesday night at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>
After field conditions forced them to cancel a home game against Texas State, Baylor baseball will play in the 2018 Frisco College Baseball Classic this weekend at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.More >>
After opening the season with a string of impressive victories, the top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will face off against the second-ranked Oregon Ducks (2-0) at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southwest-Plus.More >>
Baylor acrobatics & tumbling senior base/back base Lauren Sturm was named National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Player of the Week, the organization announced Wednesday.More >>
