Pilot taken to hospital after crashing

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
CORYELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The pilot of a small plane has been taken to a hospital after crashing. 

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a small single-engine plane crashed in Coryell County Wednesday afternoon. The pilot was the only person onboard the plane. 

The pilot was taken to a hospital and is expected to be ok. 

No other details were released. 

