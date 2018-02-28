Lady Bears earn three all-conference awards

Baylor, the 2018 Big 12 regular-season champion, took home three individual awards highlighting the 2017-18 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Awards.

Kim Mulkey was named the Coach of the Year for the sixth time since 2005, after guiding her team to an undefeated conference season. Junior center Kalani Brown was selected as Player of the Year, while sophomore forward Lauren Cox was tabbed as Defensive Player of the Year.

Brown garnered her first postseason individual award and is the program’s seventh Player of the Year recipient. Cox picks up her second after winning the Sixth Man Award in 2017. Both Brown and Mulkey were unanimous selections for their respective awards.

Loryn Goodwin (Oklahoma State) earned Newcomer of the Year honors, while Amy Okonkwo (TCU) earned the Sixth Man Award. Shaina Pellington (Oklahoma) was named the 2018 Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Brown (Baylor), Kristy Wallace (Baylor), Bridget Carleton (Iowa State), Goodwin (Oklahoma State), Kaylee Jensen (Oklahoma State) and Brooke McCarty (Texas) all earned unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honors.

In addition to Cox on the All-Defensive Team, teammate Kristy Wallace earned a selection. The Longhorn duo of Ariel Atkins and Lashann Higgs, along with OSU’s Goodwin were also tabbed to the All-Defensive Team.

Joining Pellington on the All-Freshman team were Alexis Morris (Baylor), Rachel Ranke (Kansas State). Ana Llanusa (Oklahoma), Braxtin Miller (Oklahoma State).

The All-Big 12 honors were chosen by head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

2017-18 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards

Coach of the Year: Kim Mulkey, Baylor (18th season at Baylor, 18th overall)**

Player of the Year: Kalani Brown, Baylor, C, 6-7, Jr., Slidell, La.**

Defensive Player of the Year: Lauren Cox, Baylor, F, 6-4, So., Flower Mound, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Loryn Goodwin, Oklahoma State, G, 5-9, Gr., Cypress, Texas

Freshman of the Year: Shaina Pellington, Oklahoma, G, 5-7, Pickering, Ontario, Canada

Sixth Man Award: Amy Okonkwo, TCU, F, 6-2, Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

** Unanimous Selection

All-Big 12 First Team (honors listed alphabetical by school)

Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown

Kalani Brown^** Baylor C 6-7 Jr. Slidell, La.

Lauren Cox Baylor F 6-4 So. Flower Mound, Texas

Kristy Wallace** Baylor G 5-11 Sr. Loganholme, Queensland, Australia

Bridget Carleton^** Iowa State G 6-1 Jr. Chatham, Ontario, Canada

Vionise Pierre-Louis> Oklahoma C 6-4 Sr. Lake Worth, Fla.

Loryn Goodwin** Oklahoma State G 5-9 Gr. Cypress, Texas

Kaylee Jensen%^** Oklahoma State C 6-4 Sr. Genoa, Neb.

Ariel Atkins%^ Texas G 5-11 Sr. Duncanville, Texas

Brooke McCarty+^** Texas G 5-4 Sr. League City, Texas

Teana Muldrow West Virginia F 6-1 Sr. East Orange, N.J.

All-Big 12 Second Team

Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown

Kayla Goth Kansas State G 6-0 Jr. DeForest, Wis.

Gabbi Ortiz Oklahoma G 5-9 Sr. Racine, Wis.

Amy Okonkwo TCU F 6-2 Jr. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Lashann Higgs Texas G 5-9 Jr. Round Rock, Texas

Naomi Davenport West Virginia G/F 6-0 Jr. Cincinnati, Ohio

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Dekeiya Cohen (Baylor), Christalah Lyons (Kansas), Peyton Williams (Kansas State), Ana Llanusa (Oklahoma), Maddie Manning (Oklahoma), Shaina Pellington (Oklahoma), Braxtin Miller (Oklahoma State), Jordan Moore (TCU), Kianna Ray (TCU), Chania Ray (West Virginia).

** Unanimous First Team Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes voted first team by other nine coaches)

^ 2016-17 All-Big 12 First Team

> 2016-17 All-Big 12 Second Team

+ 2015-16 All-Big 12 First Team Selection

% 2015-16 All-Big 12 Second Team Selection

Big 12 All-Defensive Team

Player School Pos Ht Cl Hometown

Lauren Cox** Baylor F 6-4 So. Flower Mound, Texas

Kristy Wallace Baylor G 5-11 Sr. Loganholme, Queensland, Australia

Loryn Goodwin Oklahoma State G 5-9 Gr. Cypress, Texas

Ariel Atkins^ Texas G 5-11 Sr. Duncanville, Texas

Lashann Higgs Texas G 5-9 Jr. Round Rock, Texas

** Unanimous Selection (coaches cannot vote for own players, unanimous denotes selected for team on other nine ballots)

^2016-17 Selection

Big 12 All-Freshman Team

Player School Pos Ht Hometown

Alexis Morris Baylor G 5-6 Beaumont, Texas

Rachel Ranke Kansas State G 6-1 Burnsville, Minn.

Ana Llanusa Oklahoma G 6-0 Choctaw, Okla

Shaina Pellington** Oklahoma G 5-7 Pickering, Ontario, Canada

Braxtin Miller** Oklahoma State G 5-10 Centerville, Ohio