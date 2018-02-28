Aggie women's golf touts freshman of the week

Baylor, the 2018 Big 12 regular-season champion, took home three individual awards highlighting the 2017-18 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Awards.More >>
Baylor, the 2018 Big 12 regular-season champion, took home three individual awards highlighting the 2017-18 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Awards.More >>
Juicy Landrum matched her career high with scored 20 points, Dekeiya Cohen had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and No. 3 Baylor completed a perfect Big 12 regular season with an 80-54 win over West Virginia on Monday night.More >>
Juicy Landrum matched her career high with scored 20 points, Dekeiya Cohen had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and No. 3 Baylor completed a perfect Big 12 regular season with an 80-54 win over West Virginia on Monday night.More >>
Texas A&M’s Amber Park was named SEC Freshman Women’s Golfer of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday.More >>
Texas A&M’s Amber Park was named SEC Freshman Women’s Golfer of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday.More >>
Baylor volleyball’s Yossiana Pressley, Shelly Fanning, Hannah Lockin, Aniah Philo and Shanel Bramschreiber will attend the 2018 U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts, taking place March 2-4 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.More >>
Baylor volleyball’s Yossiana Pressley, Shelly Fanning, Hannah Lockin, Aniah Philo and Shanel Bramschreiber will attend the 2018 U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts, taking place March 2-4 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.More >>
Baylor head women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano announced the addition of a daul match to the team’s regular season slate Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Baylor head women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano announced the addition of a daul match to the team’s regular season slate Wednesday afternoon.More >>