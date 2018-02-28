Aggie women's golf touts freshman of the week

Texas A&M’s Amber Park was named SEC Freshman Women’s Golfer of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday. Park shot a 1-under 71 to finish a career-best sixth at The Dickson on Tuesday.

Park posted her eighth par-or-better round of the season, and nabbed her second career Top 10 finish in the rain-shortened event at The Woodlands Country Club. The Allen, Texas native helped the Aggies tie for third with a 2-over 290 in the event as the co-leading finisher, giving the Aggies their fifth Top 5 in seven events this season.

Park is only the second Aggie to earn SEC Freshman of the Week, joining Marijosse Navarro, who earned the honor in 2014.

Park and the Aggies return to action on March 13-14 at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational in Kane’ohe, Hawai’i.