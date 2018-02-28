Aggie women's golf touts freshman of the week - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggie women's golf touts freshman of the week

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M’s Amber Park was named SEC Freshman Women’s Golfer of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday. Park shot a 1-under 71 to finish a career-best sixth at The Dickson on Tuesday.

Park posted her eighth par-or-better round of the season, and nabbed her second career Top 10 finish in the rain-shortened event at The Woodlands Country Club. The Allen, Texas native helped the Aggies tie for third with a 2-over 290 in the event as the co-leading finisher, giving the Aggies their fifth Top 5 in seven events this season.

Park is only the second Aggie to earn SEC Freshman of the Week, joining Marijosse Navarro, who earned the honor in 2014.

Park and the Aggies return to action on March 13-14 at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational in Kane’ohe, Hawai’i.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Lady Bears earn three all-conference awards

    Lady Bears earn three all-conference awards

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-02-28 21:42:46 GMT

    Baylor, the 2018 Big 12 regular-season champion, took home three individual awards highlighting the 2017-18 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Awards.

    More >>

    Baylor, the 2018 Big 12 regular-season champion, took home three individual awards highlighting the 2017-18 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Awards.

    More >>

  • Lady Bears win senior night, lose Wallace

    Lady Bears win senior night, lose Wallace

    Monday, February 26 2018 11:14 PM EST2018-02-27 04:14:00 GMT

    Juicy Landrum matched her career high with scored 20 points, Dekeiya Cohen had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and No. 3 Baylor completed a perfect Big 12 regular season with an 80-54 win over West Virginia on Monday night.

    More >>

    Juicy Landrum matched her career high with scored 20 points, Dekeiya Cohen had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and No. 3 Baylor completed a perfect Big 12 regular season with an 80-54 win over West Virginia on Monday night.

    More >>

  • Aggie women's golf touts freshman of the week

    Aggie women's golf touts freshman of the week

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:11 PM EST2018-02-28 21:11:32 GMT

    Texas A&M’s Amber Park was named SEC Freshman Women’s Golfer of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday.

    More >>

    Texas A&M’s Amber Park was named SEC Freshman Women’s Golfer of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly