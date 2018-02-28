Baylor women's tennis adds dual match

Baylor head women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano announced the addition of a daul match to the team’s regular season slate Wednesday afternoon. The Bears will meet UT-Arlington at 6 p.m. (CT) on April 15 in Waco, Texas.

The day will now be a double-header for Baylor, which also faces Iowa State at 1 p.m. on April 15. Weather will determine whether matches are played at Hurd Tennis Center or Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.