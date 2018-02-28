Baylor women's tennis adds dual match - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor women's tennis adds dual match

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor head women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano announced the addition of a daul match to the team’s regular season slate Wednesday afternoon. The Bears will meet UT-Arlington at 6 p.m. (CT) on April 15 in Waco, Texas.

The day will now be a double-header for Baylor, which also faces Iowa State at 1 p.m. on April 15. Weather will determine whether matches are played at Hurd Tennis Center or Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Lady Bears earn three all-conference awards

    Lady Bears earn three all-conference awards

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-02-28 21:42:46 GMT

    Baylor, the 2018 Big 12 regular-season champion, took home three individual awards highlighting the 2017-18 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Awards.

    More >>

    Baylor, the 2018 Big 12 regular-season champion, took home three individual awards highlighting the 2017-18 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Awards.

    More >>

  • Lady Bears win senior night, lose Wallace

    Lady Bears win senior night, lose Wallace

    Monday, February 26 2018 11:14 PM EST2018-02-27 04:14:00 GMT

    Juicy Landrum matched her career high with scored 20 points, Dekeiya Cohen had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and No. 3 Baylor completed a perfect Big 12 regular season with an 80-54 win over West Virginia on Monday night.

    More >>

    Juicy Landrum matched her career high with scored 20 points, Dekeiya Cohen had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and No. 3 Baylor completed a perfect Big 12 regular season with an 80-54 win over West Virginia on Monday night.

    More >>

  • Aggie women's golf touts freshman of the week

    Aggie women's golf touts freshman of the week

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:11 PM EST2018-02-28 21:11:32 GMT

    Texas A&M’s Amber Park was named SEC Freshman Women’s Golfer of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday.

    More >>

    Texas A&M’s Amber Park was named SEC Freshman Women’s Golfer of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly