Highlanders Armstead earns conference player of the week

McLennan freshman guard Xaiver Armstead has been named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 18-24. The Midway grad scored a career-high 26 points in the Highlanders’ win over Collin Wednesday and followed up with 27 points in Saturday’s win at Temple to set a new career high. Against Collin, he shot 50 percent from the field, from 3-point range, and from the free throw line. He also shot 6.5 percent from 3-point range and 100 percent from the free throw line against Temple. In the two games, he pulled down 16 rebounds, dished out six assists and grabbed four steals.