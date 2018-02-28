Highlanders Armstead earns conference player of the week - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlanders Armstead earns conference player of the week

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

McLennan freshman guard Xaiver Armstead has been named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 18-24. The Midway grad scored a career-high 26 points in the Highlanders’ win over Collin Wednesday and followed up with 27 points in Saturday’s win at Temple to set a new career high. Against Collin, he shot 50 percent from the field, from 3-point range, and from the free throw line. He also shot 6.5 percent from 3-point range and 100 percent from the free throw line against Temple. In the two games, he pulled down 16 rebounds, dished out six assists and grabbed four steals.

