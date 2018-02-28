Police identify man who died after three-vehicle accident in Cameron

The Cameron Police Department has identified the man who died after an accident involving two vehicles and a tractor-trailer on the 500 block of N. Columbus.

The deceased man was identified as 32-year-old Wilfredo Torres Martinez a Honduran national and was a Cameron resident.

The accident happened early Wednesday morning.

Police said that the initial investigation suggests that the tractor-trailer came around the corner in the southbound lane and crossed into the oncoming lane, striking a vehicle and killing the driver instantly.

After the collision, the tractor-trailer's load came off as it rolled and slid down the roadway, hitting a second car in the northbound lane.

When officers arrived on scene, the vehicle of the deceased man was on fire. Officers attempted to put out the fire, but it rekindled and had to be put out by the Cameron Fire Department.

The two other drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

