Police: Altercation leads to shooting, police chase; victim in critical condition

A man has been taken into custody after police say he shot another man and fled police in Killeen on Wednesday.

Police said around 12:05 p.m. they found the victim lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Culp Avenue.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man drive away from the incident. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempt to pull the man over.

The man refused and eventually crashed in county limits, police said. He was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said it is too early to tell exactly what started the shooting, but they believe the victim and suspect were in an argument.

