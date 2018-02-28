Man dies after shooting that led police on chase

The Killeen Police Department said a man is dead and another man was taken into custody after police say the suspect shot the victim and fled police in Killeen on Wednesday.

Police said around 12:05 p.m. they found the victim lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound at the intersection of Franz dr. and Culp Ave.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute that led to a shooting.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man drive away in a gray 2-door sedan at a high rate of speed. Officers were able to locate the vehicle on Rancier Ave. and attempt to pull the man over.

The suspect refused and eventually crashed in county limits, police said. The 31-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

The victim identified as 32-year-old Lamar Marcell Roberson was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

