Sheriff's office says teacher's assistant is accused of having sex with two high school students

The superintendent for Salado ISD said a high school staff member was fired yesterday for having an inappropriate relationship with two male high school students.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department said that the 29-year-old teacher assistant, Dixie McCollough, is accused of having sexual intercourse with two students, ages 15 and 16. The sheriff's office said these are the only victims at this time.

They said their investigation is ongoing. They added that the TEA is also investigating McCollough.

Superintendent Michael Novotny sent a letter to parents yesterday saying it was brought to his attention of an inappropriate relationship between a high school staff member and a high school student.

The school district said they immediately began investigating in cooperation with the Salado Police Department, Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency.

Novotny said the school district has no toleration for staff members who commit these alleged transgressions.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Special Crimes Unit at 254-933-6769.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.