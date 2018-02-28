Salado ISD employee fired for inappropriate relationship with st - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Salado ISD employee fired for inappropriate relationship with student

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
SALADO, TX (KXXV) -

The superintendent for Salado ISD said a high school staff member was fired yesterday for having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student. 

Superintendent Michael Novotny sent a letter to parents yesterday saying it was brought to his attention of an inappropriate relationship between a high school staff member and a high school student. 

The school district said they immediately began investigating in cooperation with the Salado Police Department, Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency. 

 Novotny said the school district has no toleration for staff members who commit these alleged transgressions.  

