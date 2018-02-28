District Attorney says office will be dismissing 13 Twin Peaks c - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

District Attorney says office will be dismissing 13 Twin Peaks cases, refusing 24 others

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
This announcement brings the total of Twin Peaks cases that have been dismissed/refused to 58. (Source: KXXV) This announcement brings the total of Twin Peaks cases that have been dismissed/refused to 58. (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

WARNING: FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO CONTAINS FOUL LANGUAGE

District Attorney Abel Reyna announced on Wednesday that his office will be working to dismiss 13 Twin Peaks cases and is refusing 24 other Twin Peaks cases.

This announcement brings the total of Twin Peaks cases that have been dismissed, refused or recused to 58.

Reyna said that last night he was briefed with new information from another federal investigation into the Bandidos. He also said that the information included 8 months of wiretapping conversation between Bandidos members. 

Reyna stressed that the investigation into the shooting between the Bandidos and the Cossacks that left nine dead and dozens injured in 2015 is still active. 

The next Twin Peaks trial is set to begin on March 2. 

The former location of Twin Peaks has been bought by Scotty's Brewhouse. Scotty's Brewhouse will be opening for business on March 5.

The list Reyna is requesting to be dismissed are:

  • Raymond Hawes
  • Daniel Johnson
  • Edward Keller Jr.
  • Jeremy King
  • Brian Logan
  • Robert Nichols
  • Anthony Shane Palmer
  • Victor Pizana
  • Clayton Reed
  • Sergio Reyes
  • Gregory Salazar
  • Seth A. Smith
  • Ricky Wycough

 The list of names Reyna said he would be refusing to prosecute are:

  • Stephen Walker
  • Jimmy Spencer
  • Bobby Samford
  • Julie Perkins
  • Morgan English
  • William English
  • Benjamin Matcek
  • Jimmy Smith
  • Bradley Terwilliger
  • Justin Waddington
  • Daryle Walker
  • Royce Vanvleck
  • Christopher Eaton
  • Brian Eickenhorst
  • Arley Harris
  • James Venable
  • Jeremy Ojeda
  • Kevin Rash
  • Richard Kreder
  • Owen Bartlett
  • Richard Dauley
  • Craig Rodahl
  • Walter Weaver
  • Michael Woods 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Florida high school gingerly resumes classes after shooting

    Florida high school gingerly resumes classes after shooting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-28 04:37:22 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:01 PM EST2018-02-28 20:01:49 GMT
    Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

  • In public spat, Trump taunts Sessions, AG doesn't keep quiet

    In public spat, Trump taunts Sessions, AG doesn't keep quiet

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:48 AM EST2018-02-28 15:48:09 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:00 PM EST2018-02-28 20:00:29 GMT
    President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe. (Source: CNN)President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe. (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.

    More >>

  • Ex-Trump campaign chief rebuked by judge for public comments

    Ex-Trump campaign chief rebuked by judge for public comments

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:37 AM EST2018-02-28 15:37:48 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:00 PM EST2018-02-28 20:00:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly