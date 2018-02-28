District Attorney says office will be dismissing 13 Twin Peaks cases, refusing 24 others

This announcement brings the total of Twin Peaks cases that have been dismissed/refused to 58. (Source: KXXV)

WARNING: FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO CONTAINS FOUL LANGUAGE

District Attorney Abel Reyna announced on Wednesday that his office will be working to dismiss 13 Twin Peaks cases and is refusing 24 other Twin Peaks cases.

This announcement brings the total of Twin Peaks cases that have been dismissed, refused or recused to 58.

Reyna said that last night he was briefed with new information from another federal investigation into the Bandidos. He also said that the information included 8 months of wiretapping conversation between Bandidos members.

Reyna stressed that the investigation into the shooting between the Bandidos and the Cossacks that left nine dead and dozens injured in 2015 is still active.

The next Twin Peaks trial is set to begin on March 2.

The former location of Twin Peaks has been bought by Scotty's Brewhouse. Scotty's Brewhouse will be opening for business on March 5.

The list Reyna is requesting to be dismissed are:

Raymond Hawes

Daniel Johnson

Edward Keller Jr.

Jeremy King

Brian Logan

Robert Nichols

Anthony Shane Palmer

Victor Pizana

Clayton Reed

Sergio Reyes

Gregory Salazar

Seth A. Smith

Ricky Wycough

The list of names Reyna said he would be refusing to prosecute are:

Stephen Walker

Jimmy Spencer

Bobby Samford

Julie Perkins

Morgan English

William English

Benjamin Matcek

Jimmy Smith

Bradley Terwilliger

Justin Waddington

Daryle Walker

Royce Vanvleck

Christopher Eaton

Brian Eickenhorst

Arley Harris

James Venable

Jeremy Ojeda

Kevin Rash

Richard Kreder

Owen Bartlett

Richard Dauley

Craig Rodahl

Walter Weaver

Michael Woods

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.