Traffic alert: NB I-35 down to one lane for several more hours due to a hole repair on bridge

Police were seen setting out cones and barrels around the hole. (Source: KXXV)

View of the hole from under the bridge (Source: KXXV)

Northbound Interstate 35 will be down to one lane for several more hours in parts of Waco near University Parks Drive due to a hole that formed on the bridge early Wednesday morning.

TxDOT said concrete was poured and has to cure for several hours until it reaches strength.

The two left lanes are currently closed.

Expect more traffic as more people get out on the roads.

Waco police were on scene around 5:30 a.m. to block off the road.

Crews began working to repair the hole around 6 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.