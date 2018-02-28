Hole on bridge shuts down parts of I-35

Police were seen setting out cones and barrels around the hole. (Source: KXXV)

View of the hole from under the bridge (Source: KXXV)

Northbound Interstate 35 is down to one lane in parts of Waco near University Parks Drive due to a hole that formed on the bridge.

The two left lanes are currently closed.

Traffic is slow in the area right now, with no major backups yet. Expect more traffic as more people get out on the roads.

Waco police were on scene around 5:30 a.m. to block off the road.

Crews began working to repair the hole around 6 a.m.

